LETTER: Tax amendment based on deceit

The case for Pritzker’s “fair” tax depends on deceits. The first deceit is that the current 4.95% flat tax “penalizes middle-class and working people and benefits higher income individuals.” It doesn’t. When you apply Earned Income Tax Credits, Property Tax Credits and personal exemptions, which disproportionately benefit lower income earners, the result is that the lowest 20% of earners now pay an effective tax rate of only 1.5%, compared to 4.1% for the top 1%; the higher your income, the higher your effective rate.

The second deceit is that the wealthy aren’t paying their fair share of taxes. The proponents complain that a nurse making $50,000 pays the same rate as an executive making $4 million. It sounds unfair, but the same rate is not the same as actual tax payments. That nurse will pay $2,475 in taxes, while the exec will pay $198,000.

Look who’s paying the bulk of the taxes now: Those making over $100,000 now pay 62% of the income taxes. More importantly, the top 1% of income earners (all of whom are targeted by Pritzker’s “fair” tax) already pay 24% of the state’s income tax, four times what the entire bottom 20% pays (only 6%). The present tax “unfairly benefits millionaires and billionaires”? How?