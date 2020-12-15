LETTER: Tax hike shouldn't even be considered

With high unemployment and a pandemic going on, how can you even consider a tax hike for the school?

I suppose you have never thought just maybe we should wait and hold off on a tax hike. People are struggling right now just to put food on the table, pay rent and utilities. That is the main problem here in the state of Illinois, the taxing bodies think they can overspend and then just lay the burden on taxpayers. One of the main problems with the school bodies is that sweetheart pension they received so long ago. I really think that should be looked at again and reopened.

The teachers want to go on strike, let them. Let them all go bring others to teach, who are more interested educating the kids than draining the taxpayers' pocketbook. You so-called educated people don't seem to realize you cannot tax your way out of debt.

I think the biggest mistake the lawmakers ever made was to pass the home rule law. It should be taken off the books and go back to the voters who can vote on any tax raises. It is called fiscal responsibility.

Gary Ploense, Normal

