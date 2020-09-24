 Skip to main content
LETTER: Taxes are opportunity, responsibility
LETTER: Taxes are opportunity, responsibility

I am writing in support of the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution which would allow for a higher tax rate for the highest income people in the State. Those who earn $250,000 a year would pay a higher rate than those who are middle or lower income earners.

When I was teaching an adult Sunday School class some years ago, a member of the class said to me, “Paul, I don’t think you ever met a tax you didn’t like.” At first I thought it was a compliment.

In Luke 12:48 Jesus says, “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required; and from the one to whom much has been entrusted, even more will be demanded.”

Privilege requires responsibility. Wealth requires generosity. After all, generosity itself is a gift. The Apostle Paul in Romans 12:6-8 talks about it this way:

“We have gifts that differ according to the grace given to us: prophecy, in proportion to faith; ministry, in ministering; the teacher, in teaching; the exhorter, in exhortation; the giver, in generosity."

No wonder I thought that taxes were an opportunity and responsibility. I guess I got it from the New Testament.

E. Paul Unger, Bloomington

