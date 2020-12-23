LETTER: Taxpayers deserve some answers

Cynical politicians use the strategy of “Don’t waste a good crisis (e.g. COVID-19) to get more money." This may apply to the McLean County School Districts, who started the year before COVID was known with financial “holes’ in their budgets, then it was exacerbated by COVID cost/revenue impacts, and now they want “levies” to make themselves whole.
I have no educational expertise, rather I did business turnarounds and as president of several companies, I quickly recognized to use data for decision making, not opinions, slogans, or antidotal pronouncements for funding decisions e.g. “to support our children”.
Question: Will a tax increase or “levy” improve the U.S./Illinois student performance?
Facts:
• The U.S. at No. 1 spends $7,743 annually per pupil vs No. 7 Germany spending $4,682, and China below $2,000. All data is grade school through high school.
• Student testing performance; China No. 1, the U.S. No. 26.
• China vs. the U.S. performance: in reading +11%; in math +23%; and science +15%.
• Illinois ranks No. 27 in the U.S. with Massachusetts No. 1.
Being a parent and grandparent for 50-plus years I have observed that American people almost always support their schools with tax increases. But the U.S. global education performance has declined relative to other countries over that same 50 year time span.
I do not blame our teachers or school administrators. Rather, in my opinion, it is cultural (with kids) and family (role/responsibility) declines. We as taxpayers, however, are owed an answer as to why. There is some good news/bad news in the mix. American girls/young women have made significant educational performance advances. The bad news is American boys/young men have concurrent significant educational declines.
I will vote no on any levy proposed to balance budgets. But I will gladly vote yes for levies when there is a comprehensive plan/solution for reversing American educational underperformance.
Richard A. Brown, Normal