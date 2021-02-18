LETTER: Teachers shouldn't jump vaccination line

As reported in the Pantagraph (Feb.11), Superintendent Barry Reilly of District 87 announced to his board he had arranged with the McLean County Health Department to allocate 200 slots to District 87 on March 1 and March 29 to set up vaccination appointments for teachers and staff and that he was awaiting an update from the Center for Disease Control before taking any further steps.

He also reported that half of the District 87 teachers have already managed to get vaccinated during a time when the systems established for getting people vaccinated in McLean County were barely up to the task of meeting the great demand.

Now with the addition of multiple vaccination clinic locations in McLean County and significantly improved user friendly systems for securing appointments, there is every reason to be optimistic that the remaining unvaccinated teachers and staff should be quite able to set up their own appointments and get vaccinated by the end of March, if not sooner.

With all due respect to Supt. Reilly for going to bat for his (and our) teachers, why the need for such special treatment in getting their vaccinations? On what grounds? There was some mention in the reportage about the needs of District 87 special education students.