Dear Friends, all who are alive. Your life is precious. But why are you alive? Because your mother decided to continue her pregnancy with you.

Maybe it was inconvenient for her. Perhaps she was scared. Perhaps your father remained in your story or maybe not. But because of her decision, you are alive.

Could life be better? Could be but you are alive. Thank her.

Your life is precious. All lives are precious, even the unborn life. Let’s appreciate and protect.

Patricia Pence, Bloomington

