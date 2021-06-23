LETTER: Thankful the Vault remained open

I was so pleased to hear about The Vault teen center in Clinton staying open during COVID-19, as the community should be too. Centers like this provide youth in the community with recreational, educational, and vocational activities that may not always be accessible to them in their schools and home lives, especially to at-risk and vulnerable youth in urban and rural areas.

As we all must have felt, COVID-19 proved to be an extremely challenging period for mental health. Preteens and teens suffered significantly from this as there were nationwide reports of increased stress, anxiety, and depression among the nation’s young people. Yet The Vault stayed open, both virtually and in-person. They appeared to follow CDC guidelines, as no positive COVID-19 cases were identified. And with an increase in attendance, it seemed students were eager to socialize with one another. This is a prime example of both the importance of these programs on young people’s social development as well as an organization doing the right things to keep their young people safe.

The summer vocational camp programs are also an ingenious addition to this community resource. Many young people in urban and rural areas do not have adequate resources nor the social support needed to explore career and educational paths. Programs like this allow them to develop passions and consider the possibilities once they graduate high school. As we begin reopening from COVID-19, it is imperative we look forward again and should encourage our young people to consider the future too.

I highly encourage all community members in the Clinton area to come out and support The Vault at their event on June 26th in the Clinton Square. These young people deserve all the opportunities they can get from this wonderful program and your contributions keep The Vault running.

Hannah Foley, Bloomington

