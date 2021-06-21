 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks for board report, reactions

Letters to the Editor
Thanks to the Pantagraph for the report on the District #87 school board and public comment meeting earlier this month. It appeared to be another example of adults behaving badly in a public forum where everyone should know better.

I was pleased to see the opinion piece a few days later from Brandon Thornton and several letters to the editor from others explaining their experiences as observers at the meeting. Keep reporting on this and other subsequent District #87 events as they evolve. Thank you.

Joyce Preston, Normal

