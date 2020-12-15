LETTER: Thanks for editorial, Fries column

First of all, kudos to the staff for Sunday's Our Views column on gun safety ("Be aware of gun safety'). Safety is the most important part of gun ownership by responsible i.e. legal, gun owners, as it should be. Thank you for not making this column a gun control issue.

The Illinois State Police can't seem to get a handle on making firearm programs work, even though they haven't historically utilized the funding they have been granted to improve. As you point out, there have been record first-time firearm purchased countrywide in 2020 due to widespread unrest and threats of defunding the police. This points out the wisdom of the founding fathers when they made the Second Amendment part of the Bill of Rights.

Hopefully there will never be the need for the country to utilize them for the reason they wrote the amendment. It was needed for America to get out from under the tyranny of the British several hundred years ago.