LETTER: Thanks for editorial, Fries column

First of all, kudos to the staff for Sunday's Our Views column on gun safety ("Be aware of gun safety'). Safety is the most important part of gun ownership by responsible i.e. legal, gun owners, as it should be. Thank you for not making this column a gun control issue.
The Illinois State Police can't seem to get a handle on making firearm programs work, even though they haven't historically utilized the funding they have been granted to improve. As you point out, there have been record first-time firearm purchased countrywide in 2020 due to widespread unrest and threats of defunding the police. This points out the wisdom of the founding fathers when they made the Second Amendment part of the Bill of Rights.
Hopefully there will never be the need for the country to utilize them for the reason they wrote the amendment. It was needed for America to get out from under the tyranny of the British several hundred years ago.
Thank you also for the opinion column by longtime Bloomington-Normal resident Dennis Fries regarding the 2005 Commission on Federal Election Reform formed to improve the integrity of our elections ("Hoping for the best with Joe Biden," Dec. 13). If these reforms had been put into place when the bipartisan commission had submitted them, we'd not have had the confusion that we've had in recent history. Fries also pointed out numerous positives that have been accomplished during the current administration that are often overlooked.
Thanks too to the recent Toys for Tots collection put on by police, fire, medical professionals and volunteers in Binny's parking lot. The joy and appreciation they all showed was very noticeable to all of us that donated. Could this be done annually? We hope so.
Doug Haas, Bloomington
