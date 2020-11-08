LETTER: Thanks for vote on relations board

We wish to commend the Bloomington City Council for the vote on Monday, October 26, to enhance and strengthen the Public Safety and Community Relations Board. As part of the coalition that originally helped advocate for this board’s establishment, we were pleased to see the council embrace a larger and more community-oriented role for this board. There are excellent people serving on this; the opportunity to do more community outreach, listening and reflection will hopefully strengthen positive relationships between law enforcement and the citizens. This is closer to the board’s mission that many of us involved in its formulation were hoping for.