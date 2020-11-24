LETTER: Thanks to Congressman Davis

As we enter this season of thankfulness, I want to take a moment to share my gratitude for Representative Rodney Davis for voting to support vital financial assistance for early care and education providers, children, and families in the proposed stimulus earlier this year. As a Save the Children Action Network ISU student ambassador and advocate for early childhood education, I know how crucial child care is for our children, community and economy.

Many child care and preschools centers are small businesses that operate on thin margins. They cannot afford to stay open when their enrollment rates decline or when they must take on additional operating costs, like purchasing PPE. COVID-19 placed an already fragile industry in an increasingly dire situation.

Since the outbreak, around one-third of child care providers have closed, average enrollment is down by 67 percent, and provider costs have almost doubled. Approximately 200,000 jobs – 20 percent of the entire industry – have been lost nationwide.

Eventually, this pandemic will come to an end. As we work to get a handle on the virus, we need to also focus on America’s economic recovery, which will require access to affordable, quality early learning. Millions of parents cannot get back to work until their children return to safe, high-quality, affordable early care and education settings.