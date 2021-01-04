LETTER: Thanks to long-term care workers

The front-line healthcare workers that don’t often get mentioned are those in long-term care and senior services. Not only are they not recognized for this demanding work, the industry in which they work is labeled as responsible for 50% of the deaths from COVID.

Staff in senior services care for those most at-risk from COVID. Since regulatory lockdowns of these areas occurred, staff provides for every need including physical, mental health, and spiritual care. This team of nurses, CNA’s, patient care assistants, floor care, housekeeping, activities, dietary and support staff have worked non-stop towards an impossible task; to protect the most vulnerable. After work, they return home where they also risk exposure to COVID and fear bringing it back to work; a burden they don’t take lightly. Senior living tests employees for COVID at least weekly and employs the strictest quarantine guidelines for exposures. These stringent measures are not even taken by most hospitals. Infection control is stressed daily for every person. When a resident tests positive, the hearts of the staff break yet they keep fighting to ease the journey of that resident to returned health or thru end of life care. Everyone in senior living deals with COVID day in and day out. They are mentally and physically exhausted, yet they continually show up to protect these elders, meet their needs and honor their wishes.