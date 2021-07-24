LETTER: The cluelessness of white supremacy

To this 71-year-old, much of today’s political turmoil reflects a struggle between fulfilling the country’s founding ideals and maintaining subtle systems of keeping racial minority populations from rising up to true freedom.

An example of this struggle is reflected in Michael Reagan’s column of July 3, in which he claims that African Americans who protest for civil rights in the U.S. need a “history lesson.”

Reagan claims that Black Lives Matter and those who apply Critical Race Theory to analyze our culture need to “acknowledge all the good that has been done to make American a better, fairer, freer country that lives up to its founding ideals.”

Reagan does not admit or understand that past progress toward making the country live up to its ideals happened through peaceful protest. Apparently, the non-violent civil rights movement, led by African Americans, does not hold a significant place in his understanding of how “good” has come about.

In his critique of current protests, Reagan fails to value the first-hand experience of many African Americans who, by design in public policy, continue to be excluded from police protection, decent housing, economic opportunities, justice in courts, effect public education and once again, voting rights.

Reagan’s view reflects either the cluelessness or the soft-pedaled public face of white supremacy. He knows his call for a history lesson will not influence protesters. Instead, he seeks to reassure a white majority that their silence in the face of people trying to gain their civil rights is justified.

Complicity to injustice is part of the real history of the United States. Changes have happened but not enough to achieve “liberty and justice for all.” May protests continue.

Tom Clemens, Normal

