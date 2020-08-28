LETTER: The hoax is that virus is spreading

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The existence of the Wuhan virus in McLean County and the risk it poses to those with underlying health conditions is not a hoax. The hoax is that the virus is spreading rapidly in our community and that many of us will become very sick and possibly die, unless we stay home and wear masks in public.

After five months only 639 McLean County residents have been infected by the virus. 639 infections is equivalent to one infected person in a restaurant packed with 270 diners. That is not a virus that is spreading rapidly.

Nearly 80%, or about 507, of McLean County’s cases are counted as having recovered. Not reported is how many of those that have recovered never felt sick?

Of the 132 unrecovered cases, fifteen have died, one is hospitalized, and 116 are quarantined at home. Of the 116 in quarantine, how many are merely waiting for the quarantine clock to run out and how many are truly sick? Of the 15 deaths how many were in a congregate living situation? Was the virus the cause of death for any of the 15?