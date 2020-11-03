LETTER: The issue is bloated bureaucracy

Every election cycle we hear politicians vowing to eliminate corruption to fix our fiscal woes. Well, that's good, but corruption is but a tiny part of the state's fiscal problems.

The real problem is that Illinois government is bloated with excessive bureaucracy. We have more tax-collecting entities than any other state and they're soaking up your money more than necessary. Illinois does a lot of good things, but I think they could do them more efficiently with a more streamlined government.

But our politicians don't talk about that nearly enough. My area is governed by city, township and county governments, all of which collect taxes. That's ridiculous. City and county should be more than enough. If Illinois would cut out the redundant bureaucracy, it would go a long way toward relieving taxpayers while maintaining the services that we want.

J. Henebry, Bloomington

