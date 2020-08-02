LETTER: The names behind the Towers' floors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watterson Towers floors are being renamed. It is an effort to help us “relearn history” according to President Dietz, rather then “erasing it.” Here is a little about the eight men whose names will disappear from the walls of Watterson Towers.

Thomas Jefferson, main author of the Declaration of Independence. First Secretary of State. Third President of U.S. Founder of the University of Virginia.

Edmund Jennings Randolph, seventh governor of Virginia, helped create U.S. constitution, second Secretary of State, first U.S. Attorney General.

John Marshall, fourth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and longest serving. Secretary of State under John Adams. Regarded as one of most influential Chief Justices.

James Madison, fourth President of the United States. Often referred to as “Father of the Constituion" for his pivotal role in its writing and that of the Bill of Rights.

Robert Smith, served as Secretary of the Navy as well as Secretary of State

James Monroe, Secretary of State, fifth President of the United States. Famous for Monroe Doctrine, which greatly affected future growth of the United States.

Henry Clay, U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Secretary of State