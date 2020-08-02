LETTER: The names behind the Towers' floors

Watterson Towers floors are being renamed. It is an effort to help us “relearn history” according to President Dietz, rather then “erasing it.” Here is a little about the eight men whose names will disappear from the walls of Watterson Towers.
Thomas Jefferson, main author of the Declaration of Independence. First Secretary of State. Third President of U.S. Founder of the University of Virginia.
Edmund Jennings Randolph, seventh governor of Virginia, helped create U.S. constitution, second Secretary of State, first U.S. Attorney General.
John Marshall, fourth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and longest serving. Secretary of State under John Adams. Regarded as one of most influential Chief Justices.
James Madison, fourth President of the United States. Often referred to as “Father of the Constituion" for his pivotal role in its writing and that of the Bill of Rights.
Robert Smith, served as Secretary of the Navy as well as Secretary of State
James Monroe, Secretary of State, fifth President of the United States. Famous for Monroe Doctrine, which greatly affected future growth of the United States.
Henry Clay, U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Secretary of State
These men were the builders of a nation built with high ideals. Yet, despite their mighty achievements, were slave owners. Some of them recognized this terrible sin as the calamity it was and is. But they were largely Southeners, and men of their time.
Would it not be a better idea to keep their names on the floors and use their stories to teach future generations of the whole story
Mary Kay Zeter, Bloomington
