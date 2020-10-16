LETTER: The time has come for term limits

Historically Republicans are usually far more aggressive in using any and all means to “win” (usually for themselves, not necessarily the public good e.g. Supreme Court filling before the election in six weeks). Democrats fractiously jump and shout with their pants on fire speeches, but little action. While political TV channels make millions with their partisan rhetoric, the public hungers for actions of fairness and moral correctness, which is not the platforms or objectives of either of our parties.

As an independent, I learned the lesson that all young boys learn early on, that you can not reason with, or expect fairness from a bully. There are clear times to draw the line, place the hurt, and set irrevocable limits. Just as we set limits with our little children for tempestuous misbehavior, our Congressmen and women who can not govern their own behavior must have limits -- term limits. Its time has come, and that time is now. And we must all vote Nov 3.