LETTER: There is an ordinary treatment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have masked ourselves. We have distanced ourselves. We have locked down our economies and cut ourselves off from the way we normally live.

As a result we are suffering from the economic and psychological damages brought on by these unprecedented steps that have been imposed on us.

And it is all because supposedly there is no ordinary treatment for the infections caused by the coronavirus.

If there is a treatment, we don’t need a lockdown.

I believe there is an ordinary treatment.

Dr. Simone Gold has emerged as a spokesperson for a group calling itself America’s Frontline Doctors. She is saying that she has successfully treated her patients with a combination of hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

The way it works is that this cheap medicine helps human cells take up zinc so that the immune system can recover from the coronavirus infection.

Hydroxychloroquine has been an approved and noncontroversial medicine for over 60 years. But now Dr. Gold and other doctors are having their reputations attacked and smeared for advocating for its use.

Apparently there are powerful forces committed to herding us down this dark path.