LETTER: There were other options for ISU

I believe that Coach Spack's advocation for a closure of the football season was a total copout. Our Rebirds were winless. I feel that he hid behind the safety issue to assure that ISU would not be winless, over the entire season, thus making his coaching record look bad.

Illinois State has had a long tradition of ignoring walk-ons, dating back to 1970, when I was ignored after receiving three half-scholarships to Illinois Wesleyan, Eureka and when Bradley had a program.

Yes, I believe that in 2021, with just a little bit of creativity, maybe backup offensive lineman, backup linebackers or other players could have filled the gaps of the injured players - safely. Then on-campus players, that have been traditionally ignored, since 1970, could be creatively trained to fill in the gaps.

So I feel sorry for the existing players whose season were abandoned due to the selfishness of the coach who did not want to have a winless record, hiding behind safety. There were other solutions.

Gary Beall, Deer Creek

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0