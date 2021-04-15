LETTER: Things have changed for State Farm

With many of the larger corporations found in Georgia and Texas responding to the Republican legislatures new voting restrictions, my question is where is State Farm? Is it no longer a major company who has offices in both Georgia and Texas? Nary a word from this business. Perhaps the administration is in agreement that not everyone within our borders has the right to vote.

I remember another time when State Farm stepped forward to denounce something that happened in Georgia, but that was the previous administration, if I am correct. These new voter suppression laws, such as you cannot offer water to someone inline to vote and other frivolous laws, get serious folks. The Republican party has really developed a new low.

Many major corporations have decided that the Bill of Rights may indeed be what this country is striving for, for their patrons and employees, and are willing to step forward to say "enough." Is State Farm, by not joining with others, now stating that their employees and clients are only supporting sporting events?

I am not against State Farm as a corporate entity nor what they have done for Blmoomington-Normal, however, it is now a major player in the U.S. My my things have changed.

Jack Ritter, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0