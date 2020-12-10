LETTER: Think of those putting selves at risk

We are all trying to do the best we can during this pandemic. I am disheartened to read of the local places that defy the restrictions that are put in place to save lives.

The removing of the mask is the reason for the danger to the health of our community. Restaurants and bars are in a different category for risk of spread because of the mask removal and also the amount of time that might be spent eating and drinking with friends.

We all want to get back to our regular activities but until these restrictions are followed the spread will continue. Our hospitals are getting full to capacity. Please think of our health care workers and what they do for us each day as they put their own lives at risk.

Stay home. Get takeout and help our community to survive. Hopefully Congress will step forward with relief for state and local governments and businesses.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0