LETTER: This is about subversion of democracy

Ms. Beard's letter (Pantagraph, New Year's Day) is headlined "Everyone should want fraud exposed." Amen! Would Beard please, please, set forth the actual "statistical anomalies" and specific "repeated acts of fraud that have been uncovered" which lead her to declare that the real winner of the 2020 election is President Trump? This is a breath-taking statement, when all the major news networks, including Fox News, and the Secretaries of states accused of election fraud, have declared that Biden won in an election eminently fair and well-run, even in a pandemic. And of 57 different lawsuits alleging election fraud, in both state and federal courts, as of December 10 at least 50 had been denied, dismissed, settled (with no finding of fraud) or withdrawn.

Beard's assertion would require that a large broad-section of individuals, from many election workers right up to federal judges, many of whom are Republicans, and some even Trump appointees, were complicit in a vast conspiracy to deny Trump a fair election. It illustrates one of Trump's worst legacies, his sowing of distrust and suspicion of our fellow citizens.