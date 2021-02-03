LETTER: Time for a change is Normal

We’ve sure seen our share of problems in 2020, including a contentious election. While many of us might not be ready for another, our vote in the upcoming April election makes more of a difference than what you might think.

Now is the time to be thinking about who to vote for on April 6. How do you want your town managed? What direction do you want your town to go? Write a list of pros and cons about your local government and ask yourself if it’s time for a change or if you like things the way they are.

In Normal your choice should be obvious. If you’re content with enormous debt, satisfied with deteriorating streets, higher taxes and out of control spending on Uptown, then Chris Koos has earned your vote for mayor.

But, if you’re like me, Chris Koos has misplaced priorities and it’s time for change. We need better priorities nationwide and it all starts at the local level. I hope the people of Normal will elect Marc Tiritilli as their next mayor.

John Taylor, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0