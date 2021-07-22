LETTER: Time for school choice has arrived

CRT, otherwise known as Critical Race Theory, is on the front pages and among lead stories of the national press and media outlets.

From what I have read and heard it is being pitched by the national teachers’ unions (and others) as an essential component of K1-12 curricula nationwide, effective in a matter of weeks when our schools open this fall. It also seems from the reporting that elements of this program have been in place in our schools for years, flying under the radar.

Closer to home my 20 year old granddaughter attending an out of state university on full scholarship in the Nursing program reports that she had some exposure to what seem to be elements of this program over the past two or three semesters.

She reported being told in class that as a white person she was responsible for all the ravages of slavery through the centuries since the founding of our country. As a discerning responsible young woman she found the subject matter incredulous yet it left her with feelings of guilt and resentment

More recent reporting cites parents nationwide raising their voices at school board meetings and last minute attempts to get organized and raise money. But up against the well-organized and funded teachers’ unions, time is running out for parents and our K 1-12 children will begin their course work on CRT in a matter of weeks.

Perhaps as never before now is the time for school choice to get back on the agenda as the approaching national elections will provide a one-time opportunity for the voices of disgruntled parents to be heard.

John Ryan, Bloomington

