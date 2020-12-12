LETTER: Time for Trump's rhetoric to stop

President Donald J. Trump is promoting violence and even death.

Let us look at the facts. President Donald J. Trump received over 74 million votes. Candidate Joe Biden received over 80 million votes winning states to insure him 306 Electoral College votes.

All the states have certified their state results.

It was been over a month since the election and yet President Donald J. Trump has not conceded but instead files numerous lawsuits in courts of many states such as Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to overturn the results.

He has asked states to change results. Pressuring state legislators to overturn the will of the people and designate electors to vote for Trump.

President Trump has promoted conspiracy theories that there are fraudulent ballots and the election in some states was rigged by the Democrats. He has stocked his base to believe that he won the election and the election was stolen.

We are hearing of threats to Republican attorneys general who will not overturn their state results. Even Trump supporters are chatting to lock up the governor of Georgia.

It is time this rhetoric stops by the president of the United States.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1