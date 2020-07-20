LETTER: Time to heed warnings about Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ask yourself why white men armed with AR-15’s while protesting and taunting police because they thought COVID-19 precautions were unfair weren’t treated the same way as peaceful, unarmed protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality and killings.

On June 1, I watched live coverage as Trump’s goons, disguised as federal law enforcement officers, attacked protesters exercising their First Amendment rights in LaFayette Park. They were hit with batons, shoved to the ground, shot with rubber bullets, pepper sprayed, exposed to chemical irritants and chased by police on horses.

Meanwhile, in the Rose Garden, Trump announced he was the “law and order President” and would use active duty troops to dominate the streets and quell protesting U.S. citizens. He was angry because word had leaked that he went to the secure White House bunker fearing for his safety making him look weak.

AG Barr, DOD Secretary Esper and Gen. Milley told Trump the military can’t be used to prevent the exercise of First Amendment rights. So to appease him, plans were hatched to televise Trump’s thugs brutally clearing the park so he could march to St. John’s Church where he posed holding a Bible with Milley, Barr, Esper and other white, male officials. That night a low-flying helicopter terrorized protesters, tactics Sen. Duckworth said are prohibited.