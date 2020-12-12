LETTER: Time to take country back

I believe that history repeats itself, and we need to heed history to know where we are and where we are going.
I am not learned, but I love history and I admit that my studies are not deep.
I love my United States of America, warts and all, but I am so afraid of where we are now.
I am still amazed how some prominent, intelligent members of our democracy, many of whom in the past have done very good things in extreme bad times, are currently acting seemingly insane to support a president who in my view is not competent in any way for this position. He speaks in lies, supports white supremacy, has no regard for our Constitution and openly supports heads of foreign nations whom are killers of their own citizens and want nothing more than to see our democracy perish. I view these parallels in history as terrifying.
I hope to high hopes that it is not too late to take our country back.
Larry J. Brandt, Atlanta
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!