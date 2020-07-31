LETTER: Time to vote out Trump, LaHood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently I received a newsletter from Rep. Darin LaHood, my member of Congress, complete with himself flying across the country with President Trump. In his newsletter, Mr. LaHood claimed that all is well this year in Illinois and the nation. Such optimism failed to ring true.

Simply put, America is in bad shape. We’re hurt by high unemployment and unwelcome quarantines — we can’t safely go out to eat or hold our new grandson. Then there’s the loss of 140,000 American lives - all because President Trump failed to tackle the COVID-19 virus promptly when it came to America last winter. Instead of dealing effectively with the virus and organizing a coordinated national response, Mr. Trump simply dismissed the threat. He assured us that only a few people were infected and that the disease would “go away” soon.

That didn’t happen and millions of American lives have been wrecked. Mr. Trump now claims he is not responsible for the mess we're in. Unlike Harry Truman who accepted that "the buck stops here," Mr. Trump is now laying all the blame for our woes at the foot of China. But we in Central Illinois know that dog won't hunt. Now it is up to us to request a vote by mail ballot and to use the ballot to send Mr. Trump and Mr. LaHood packing.

Gary Davis, Lincoln

