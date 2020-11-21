LETTER: Tips to avoid deer-related incidents

Deer-vehicle crashes are more frequent this time of year. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage motorists to be alert, focused, and ready to react to deer on roadways in the coming weeks.

Tips to avoid deer-related incidents:

• Slow down around timber, field edges, watering holes, and other areas where deer gather.

• Drive with high beam headlights at night when possible to better catch the reflection of a deer’s eyes.

• Deer travel in groups. If you see one, more are likely nearby.

• Honk the horn; flash headlights; tap brakes if you see a deer.

Deer are unpredictable. Follow these steps if one appears in your path.

• Stay calm; firmly grip the steering wheel; brake steadily; hit the animal head-on; come to a controlled stop.

• Never swerve to avoid a deer-hit. Swerving makes serious injury and vehicle damage more likely.

• Call 911 to report the crash.

• Check for injuries and request medical help if necessary.