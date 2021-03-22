LETTER: Tiritilli concerned about Normal

I’m writing in support of Marc Tiritilli for mayor of Normal.

Recently a woman who is a Normal native stopped me and asked why I had a Marc Tiritilli magnet on my car. She asked me to tell her why I’m voting for him.

I told her that Marc is very concerned about the untamed spending by the current mayor and council. We reminisced about how Normal used to pride itself on being debt-free. I told her that was one reason my husband and I moved to Normal instead of Bloomington. She agreed and brought up other issues that are upsetting to her such as the roads being in disrepair, certain businesses being given tax incentives to come to Normal, the recent ignoring and punishment of small businesses during the COVID shutdown.

She was very impressed with Marc’s engineering background, his teaching physics at Wesleyan, and his background in policing.

During our conversation about Marc Tiritilli, she said, “Eighteen years is enough for Chris.” I had to agree!

Since this conversation, I have had several others with citizens of Normal. It’s time for change to save out town. Elect Marc Tiritilli and tell your neighbors and anyone you see.

Toni Gorrell, Normal

