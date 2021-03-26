LETTER: Tiritilli for mayor in Normal

Let’s get real about issues facing Normal mayoral candidates.
Mayor Koos is grinding on a misunderstood comment that his challenger Marc Tiritilli made about Rivian.
Let’s look at history where the real facts come from.
Mitsubishi was the first and original giant car manufacturer at the Rivian location. Koos failed to keep our Mitsubishi factory in Normal. Our Mitsubishi factory was the only Mitsubishi factory in the United States which provided thousands of jobs, was a massive contributor to our economic health, and community growth for nearly 30 years. And while Koos continues to take credit for Rivian, let us never forget that Koos lost Mitsubishi which was here before Koos was mayor. The loss of Mitsubishi caused irreparable hardship. If not for the Mitsubishi plant machinery, Rivian wouldn’t be here either. They did not come for Koos, they came for the existing vacant plant.
Good for Rivian for coming to the Mitsubishi plant and breathing life back into it. But we must never forget the colossal lack of leadership from Koos in keeping Mitsubishi, who was a long-time partner with our community with jobs, community growth, and great economic impact.
Koos is a failed leader and just got lucky with Rivian.
Our Twin Cities combined have lost jobs and money by losing Mitsubishi and many State Farm jobs away from BN. Let us never forget these 18 years of Koos as mayor and his fiscal incompetence by placing Normal $82 million in debt.