LETTER: Tiritilli for mayor in Normal

Mitsubishi was the first and original giant car manufacturer at the Rivian location. Koos failed to keep our Mitsubishi factory in Normal. Our Mitsubishi factory was the only Mitsubishi factory in the United States which provided thousands of jobs, was a massive contributor to our economic health, and community growth for nearly 30 years. And while Koos continues to take credit for Rivian, let us never forget that Koos lost Mitsubishi which was here before Koos was mayor. The loss of Mitsubishi caused irreparable hardship. If not for the Mitsubishi plant machinery, Rivian wouldn’t be here either. They did not come for Koos, they came for the existing vacant plant.