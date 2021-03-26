LETTER: Tiritilli has grasp of conditions

The mayoral leadership for the Town of Normal is at a critical inflection point.

The time for change has come to address the serious challenges our town faces at this moment in time and also moving forward.

The existing mayor, Koos, has been mayor for 18 years. During these 18 years, Mr. Koos has proven to be, ineffective, fiscally irresponsible placing Normal $82 million in debt, and he has constantly blocked citizen involvement.

This is exemplified by the recent ruling by the Attorney General of Illinois finding Koos guilty for repeated violations of the Open Meetings Act.

Marc Tiritilli is running against Koos in the April 6 mayoral election.

Marc Tiritilli is forward thinking on all issues. He is a brilliant problem solver, emphatic about inclusivity, has a clear understanding and an action plan for what the citizens of Normal need and want for their town now and moving forward.

Marc Tiritilli has a very clear and concise grasp of the serious conditions that face The Town of Normal governance and fiscal conditions.

Marc is ready to work side by side with the community. He is qualified and ready to lead Normal forward at this critical moment where change is the ONLY option forward.