LETTER: Tiritilli is a man of integrity

We will be voting for Marc Tiritilli for the position of mayor of the Town of Normal. Marc and his wife, Tracy, have been friends or ours for several years. That friendship has permitted us to understand and appreciate Marc’s character and his passion for the Town of Normal and its citizens.

We have found Marc to be a man of integrity – he is honest and fair; he has strong moral values.

Marc would be a great choice to provide direction and leadership for the Town of Normal. We were recently with a group of people that included Marc; we asked him questions about why he desires to be in the position of Mayor. We were amazed at Marc’s ability to recall information concerning his many reasons why and to express the information with such clarity. It is obvious from listening to Marc that he is a critical thinker; he has great ability to see issues from various sides.

When in Marc’s presence, you recognize immediately that he is extremely intelligent. His involvement with various areas of education including his ability to design curricula in those areas is impressive.

It has been a priority of Marc to gain knowledge by thoroughly reviewing all council packet materials and proceedings from all council meetings. He has routinely had conversations with council members and Town staff.