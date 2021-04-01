LETTER: Tiritilli short on details

We went to Marc Tiritilli's website to find out why he wants to be mayor. He clearly states that Normal needs better priorities. He states three: 1. invest more in our infrastructure, 2. Shore up our underfunded pensions, and 3. Enhance representation in our local government.

Tiritilli claims that “our town budget reflects emphasis on new, expensive developments rather than key maintenance projects and replacing failing infrastructure pieces such as buckling pavements and deteriorating water mains.” Really? We beg to disagree.

We live in an older part of Normal. Normal has replaced all the bricks and deteriorating water mains on our street. Yes, we have potholes, but we expect those will be fixed with our council’s recently passed infrastructure plan.

Tiritilli goes on to state what we would call a hasty generalization. He says, “Our residents feel our Town has misplaced priorities, and I agree with them.” Again, really? I wonder how Tiritilli presumes to know what our Town’s residents think without presenting any evidence. Fortunately, there is evidence that refutes Tiritilli’s questionable claim. Chris Koos has been Normal’s mayor for 18 years after serving on the Town Council for two years. The fact that Koos has served our community for 20 years indicates a majority of our residents are satisfied with his leadership.