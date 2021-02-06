LETTER: Tiritilli will be voice for taxpayers

While jobs, businesses, and incomes drop in this pandemic, taxes remain untouchable and even rise. As a Normal property owner, I know the upcoming mayoral race will make a difference. Governments, unlike citizens, have an endless source of income and Normal is constantly tapping that source, namely you. for all its whims and wants.

It's critical and profitable for our twin cities to work together, yet Mayor Koos and his conciliatory council just spent $250,000 on -- you guessed it, a study -- for water delivery to Rivian. This potentially puts the cities in competition in spite of a metro zone agreement with Bloomington. A cool quarter of a million is pocket change to Normal, and I could go on.

Normal can do better and is fortunate to have an innovative and brilliant candidate in Marc Tiritilli. A vote for Tiritilli will bring transparency and a real voice for the taxpayer.

Judy Stearns, Bloomington

