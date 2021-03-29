LETTER: Tiritilli won’t discuss consequences.

The minutes of the Sept. 12, 2016, Normal Town Council meeting say that Marc Tiritilli “suggested the proposed agreement not be approved, as the Rivian Automotive company is not the right choice for this property.”

With billions invested by Amazon, Ford, etc., and Rivian’s pickup truck pictured on the cover of the recent Consumer Reports auto issue, Rivian is a huge success. They plan to hire 1,800 people in the next few months. By the way, they paid $390,000 in taxes in 2019 that went to Unit 5 and they are giving $500,000 to Unit 5 this year

Tiritilli’s judgment is really in question. What about his honesty? One wonders about some of his assertions. In particular, at the March 9 debate he made several statements about COVID in Normal.

One example concerned the traveling celebrity group the Nelk Boys, who on their appearance in Normal drew large crowds of unmasked students. According to Tiritilli. “We (the Town) got all upset with the Nelk Boys, and there was no spike.” One week later, on Sept. 14, McLean County tallied what was then a record for active COVID cases—1,419 people.