LETTER: Too many blaming Donald Trump

Yesterday, Jan. 6, was a terrible day. It never should have happened. But it did, and now everyone needs to calm down. Joe Biden is going to be our next president, and we have to accept that whether we want to or not.

The far-left, the media and quite a few Republicans are blaming Donald Trump.

Is this a surprise? I’m not saying he’s not partly to blame – I’m saying for the last four years, he’s been blamed for anything and everything the far-left Democrats and media could find. They’re still doing it. Because they couldn’t accept that they didn’t win in 2016, they have hated and tried everything to get him out of office. It’s time to stop.

People have got to think about what the far-left Democrats are going to do to our country. One positive thing they need to do is stop the tech companies from telling us what we can think and say. If they don’t like what we say, they shut us off social media. Are the far-left going to follow their lead?

Lastly, has anyone wondered who instigated what happened yesterday? Was it the same people who rioted, burned and killed last year?

Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City

