LETTER: Tragedy doesn't qualify Biden for job

I liked Jill Biden’s convention speech. It was heartfelt and moved my heart. Then I thought, “I have heard this before.” Always in a political campaign, Joe Biden brings up his first wife’s tragic death when she pulled out into busy traffic. The large Christmas tree she just purchased and lashed to the top of the car combined with low visibility and led to the sad car/truck collision. I am sorry for her death and the son’s death from cancer. But family tragedy does not qualify someone for the job of President.