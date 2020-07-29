LETTER: Treat all people equally regardless

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We need to respect and treat all people equally. We shouldn’t make fun of them or treat them badly. It doesn’t matter where they come from or if they have a disability, we should treat everyone with kindness and respect. We need to come together and support each other.

Right now we need hope in our world. Fred Rogers said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ” The scientists are the people who are helping right now and we need to listen to them.

Together we are strong. We don’t need hatred, but we need to respect and love each other. It is the right thing to do. We need a President who will respect all people. Joe Biden will be a great President.

Payten Presley, Bloomington

