LETTER: Treatment of young people inhumane

Christopher Harrison being sentenced as an adult is an outrage. Legal status as an adult has nothing to do with developmentally an adult. How long will it take for us as a culture, and especially the "justice" system, to embody the easily 10-year-old profound data that the adolescent brain is still structurally developing until age 25?

This has huge impact on our decision making and impulsivity, among other effects. Accountability is critical. Just as critical is maximizing the opportunity for rehabilitation. When we don't, everyone loses. It sickens me when I see any human being under the age of 26 being sentenced as an adult. It's unscientific, it's an insult to a supposedly civilized society, and it's inhumane.