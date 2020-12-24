LETTER: Troubled over inspector's comments

City Council members and Mayor-

I have a concern that I would like you to address. The comments made by one Gayle S. Price, rental property inspector of Bloomington, IL, are totally unacceptable, unprofessional, and lack utter empathy for the citizens of this city who live in the neighborhood of Tracy Drive.

People from all walks of life live in this neighborhood. I, for one, a healthcare professional that works for both local hospitals in service to both the Bloomington and Normal communities as well as surrounding communities. Most would say that I make a more than livable wage. Hhowever, due to the prices of rent and property tax in this area, I am barely able to afford an apartment on Tracy Drive.

My neighbors include veterans, elderly on fixed incomes, single parents, traditional families, healthcare professionals, other essential workers that have kept this community running during this difficult pandemic, and children. Yes, many children. Children that I have watched gather at the corners every school year as they wait for the bus with parents standing in doors, driveways, and waiting in cars, to make sure they get on the bus safely.

Living on minimum wage, social security, veteran’s benefits, and disability is not a moral failure. The moral failure is yours, Ms. Price.