LETTER: True bipartisanship key to fiscal sanity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Pritzker is telling us to vote for the Fair Tax proposal; others say the proposal doesn’t really change anything because he has the power already. If that is the case, why is he putting the plan up for our vote and is spending over $55 million of his own money to push the proposal?

I am skeptical of the fair tax proposal because it has been created by the same political group who gave us the fiscal disaster that is Illinois today. We need true bipartisan solutions to give us the path to fiscal sanity.

Unfortunately, Illinois is close to becoming a one-party state just as Chicago is a one-party city. Democrat leadership is funneling huge amounts of money into state elections on every level to make sure of eliminating any political opposition. It is important to keep the honest and capable Republican legislators we now have. For future good governance, vote for State Representative Dan Brady and Congressional Representatives Rodney Davis (13th District) and Darin LaHood (18th District).

Sue Spakowski, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0