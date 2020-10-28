 Skip to main content
LETTER: True capitalists would back amendment
Adam Smith is considered the father of capitalism. His book, “Wealth of Nations” was published in 1776. He wrote extensively about taxation and argued that taxes should have “proportionality across levels of income.” In other words, a graduated tax. Smith said that for a tax system to be fair, it has to be progressive. He stated the graduated income tax is the ONLY tax that is not regressive. All others types of taxes are regressive and unfair to low and middle income taxpayers.

There is a good reason that the proposed amendment on your ballot is called the “Fair Tax.” As capitalist Smith knew, it’s the only tax that is truly fair. It certainly is a good reason to vote “yes.”

I suspect there are many individuals who are opposing this amendment who consider themselves “capitalists.” I also suspect Adam Smith is churning in his grave.

Sally Rudolph, Bloomington

