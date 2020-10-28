LETTER: True capitalists would back amendment

Adam Smith is considered the father of capitalism. His book, “Wealth of Nations” was published in 1776. He wrote extensively about taxation and argued that taxes should have “proportionality across levels of income.” In other words, a graduated tax. Smith said that for a tax system to be fair, it has to be progressive. He stated the graduated income tax is the ONLY tax that is not regressive. All others types of taxes are regressive and unfair to low and middle income taxpayers.