LETTER: Trump accomplishments are not impressive

LaHood attempted to defend his seditious act of signing on to the Texas suit to overturn the will of the people in the Presidental election. He then went on to enumerate the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

I don't have time here to cover both of these so lets look at the latter. First, Putin and the Russians used cyberattacks and other techniques to interfere in the 2016 election. Because Trump failed to penalize them, the Russians were emboldened to attack American government computer networks. The Russians have penetrated so many U.S. government networks, we have no idea what the damage is. The Russians have been "listening" to everything we are doing. It will take months to determine the damage and maybe longer to extradite them. And Trump has said and done nothing.

LaHood bragged about the Trump econony. Is he speaking about the economy with a 7% unemployment rate, a 9.2% poverity rate, and 50 million people facing hunger and/or eviction. Trump was handed a strong, growing economy and he has destroyed it. It could have been different, but Trump bungled his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 310,000 American deaths as of this writing. More people are dying each day than in the 9/11 attack. It will take months now to bring the pandemic under control and that is only if people cooperate and take of themselves and others.