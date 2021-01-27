LETTER: Trump backers cannot be trusted

I write regarding The Pantagraph’s Jan. 20 story “Call for Unity…Among McLean County Political Leaders.”

Following the 2020 election, President Trump and his supporters, including Representative Darin LaHood, McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard and candidate for Normal Town Council David Paul Blumenshine refused to accept the *certified* vote counts in locations in our country that are heavily populated by people of color — when that count favored Joe Biden.

In a Jan. 6 Pantagraph story, Blumenshine proudly enthused about his “Stop the Steal” bus trip to boost Trump’s vague, unsubstantiated, bad-faith big lie that he lost the election due to “illegality” and “fraud.”

Trump concocted his big lie conspiracy theory to plant poisonous suspicions about voters of color in his followers’ minds, and right-wing media personalities have been hammering this racist explanation of President Biden’s win constantly since election returns came in. Trump’s big lie assumes that non-white people aren’t capable of organizing and turning out their voters. Trump used his big lie to try to discredit and rob people of their votes through frivolous court cases.