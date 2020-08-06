LETTER: Trump fighting aggression on every side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has President Trump been on a mission to make our Constitution obsolete? Absolutely not, He loves our country, our flag, our Constitution, our military, our first responders and law and order. That is why he is doing his best to improve our country, as we all should, for this is the backbone of our country.

Nor does he want to destroy our environment. Those who want us to believe that most everything the President is doing is all negative and opposite are intentionally misleading. Unfortunately, many are believing everything they hear from certain media that misrepresents almost everything that the President is doing. We all need to do our own research.

The President has been fighting all aggression on every side even within our country. And he only wants to end illegal immigration not all immigration.

Every citizen is able to vote where they live and no matter who is in power. President Trump has no desire to be a dictator. Wanting law and order isn't being a dictator. I do agree however that our elected (leaders, members) of Congress do need to get to work serving the people that elected them, instead of self-serving their own interest of being reelected.