LETTER: Trump followers now feel like victims

It is a cold uncomfortable fact that President Donald Trump imagined he could not lose an election. On the basis of that delusion he spent months creating a fictional “massive fraud.” He sucked into his delusion prominent, educated, uneducated, and ready-to-believe gullible people.

As court after court, state official after state official, election judges and ordinary counters belied his delusion, he grew more and more desperate to prove his belief. Left with the only possible way to overturn the election – the counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6 — the President called his followers into his delusional world, asking them to gather as a force in Washington, D.C.

With this buildup, it becomes the cold uncomfortable fact that the intent of his request was to inspire these followers to stop the counting of the electoral votes, and so enable, by delay, or by intimidation, another chance to prove his delusion to be true. He would remain in power.

What was inspiration on his part became incitement on their part. Did he intend their violence? I don’t think he thought about it either way because he fails to take responsibility for what other people do in response to his words.