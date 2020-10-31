LETTER: Trump has made America grate

I believe all voters should seriously examine the many accomplishments of President Trump.

To list but a few, he has demonstrated an intellectual capacity unmatched by any president in American history. He has brought international respect for America to an unimaginable level. He believes “Black is Beautiful” and backs up his commitment to this ideal when ordering new formal wear.

He supports dignity and respect for every female hottie in America. He has embraced the Bully Pulpit with a vengeance, and without question he has made America grate. He has streamlined the Justice Department more than any chief executive to date, Barr none. He vowed to repeal Obamacare and will soon announce his own Hell Care Plan; some people are saying maybe even today. But maybe not. We’ll see what happens.

His policies regarding China and Turkey are based on firm factual knowledge that both are essential to Thanksgiving dinner and his philosophy for strategic problem solving is grounded in international perspective: Iran away. Lastly, as befitting the founder of a University, he has even read a book: “Look, Spot, look. See Dick go. Run, Jane, run.”

The electorate should give all due credit to our Commander In Chief for where he has brought our country and render to him the reward he has truly earned.

David Mosier, Fairbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0