LETTER: Trump has right to challenge result

Trump has every right to address fraud claims. The media says he should shut up and concede. In 2000, Gore took 37 days before conceding a second time. The media wasn’t calling for him to shut up and concede.

That said, I imagine Joe will be our next president. But like she said numerous times, it will be the Harris administration, with Joe Biden as president. 72 million people didn’t get the candidate they voted for. You don’t see riots in the streets, businesses burning and chanting of “Not our president.” No, like grown-ups we see there’s an election two years from now and the chance to put in a different president in 2024.