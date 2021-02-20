 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump haters dividing country
LETTER: Trump haters dividing country

Pelosi and her merry band of extreme liberal Democrats just don't know when to stop. They have wasted over four years and untold millions in their obsessive quest for impeachment and their unrelenting hatred of Donald Trump. It's truly sad that their double standard continues unabated. Pelosi is way past her expiration date and it seems like her only objective now is to keep this country divided. Donald Trump isn't the reason for the division of our nation, it's the Trump haters.

Joan Brucker, Bloomington

